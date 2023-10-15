AM Squared Ltd Sells 3,400 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AM Squared Ltd lessened its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 0.6% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in General Motors by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. 16,720,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,040,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average of $34.82. General Motors has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on GM. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of General Motors to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.47.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

