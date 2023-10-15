Townsend & Associates Inc Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 86.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,385 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 403.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.84. 715,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

