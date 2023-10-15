LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,172,226,000 after buying an additional 335,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after buying an additional 1,262,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,859,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,192,000 after buying an additional 196,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $75.70 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.64%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.53.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

