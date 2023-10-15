Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $152.06 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up 0.6% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $152,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $742.64. 263,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,692. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $754.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $750.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.61 and a 1-year high of $821.63.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total value of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,584 shares of company stock worth $8,952,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equinix from $725.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $823.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

