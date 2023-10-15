Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Has $352,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 99.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 287,960 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. 3,826,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,125,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

