Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 107 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Linde by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $377.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.28 and a 200 day moving average of $372.62. The company has a market cap of $184.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $274.97 and a 12-month high of $393.67.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.