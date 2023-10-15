Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 117 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,493,000 after acquiring an additional 122,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $155.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.05 and a 1 year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

