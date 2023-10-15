Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 10,067 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 2,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.48.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FANG opened at $166.57 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.44%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

