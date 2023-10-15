Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,472,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,870. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 95.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.15.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

