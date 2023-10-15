Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.3% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $62,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,936,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $883.18 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $426.41 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $853.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $792.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

