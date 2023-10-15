Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Waste Management worth $56,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.