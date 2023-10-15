KBC Group NV Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,092,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,170 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $72,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $55.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.27.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

