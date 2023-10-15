DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,041,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,753,000 after purchasing an additional 312,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $278.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $206.72 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

