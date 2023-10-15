Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,146 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,733 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,492,000 after buying an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651. Corporate insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock traded down $10.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $533.05. 1,627,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,588,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

