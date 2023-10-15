EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Sells 1,118 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,509,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,091,832,000 after buying an additional 391,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,749,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,536,910,000 after acquiring an additional 332,375 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.86, for a total transaction of $3,432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,431,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,436,650.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $204.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

