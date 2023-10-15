EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Invests $1.09 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

Eaton Stock Down 4.1 %

ETN stock opened at $208.60 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $133.89 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.43 and a 200-day moving average of $196.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

