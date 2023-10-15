Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Boosted by CBOE Vest Financial LLC

CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. United Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.24.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $301.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.13. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

