EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. cut its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $14,424,035,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 450.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $645.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $654.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.76. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $312.71 and a one year high of $726.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.71.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

