Oakworth Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

BIV stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

