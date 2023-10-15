Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Acquired by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 310.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.27. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

