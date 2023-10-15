Private Trust Co. NA Sells 830 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $128.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.