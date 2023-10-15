Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 424,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 260,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Energy Transfer by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $9,697,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 62,328,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,907,207.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,150,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $14,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 64,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,520,201. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,010,000 shares of company stock worth $26,149,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ET

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.