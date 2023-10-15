Traynor Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $423.04 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.35 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $427.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.18. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

