Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.81 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32,535.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,631,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,571,000 after buying an additional 1,626,770 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.92.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

