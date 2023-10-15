Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,482 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 148.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRU stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

