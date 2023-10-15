Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.83 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,269,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

