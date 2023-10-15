Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

UBER opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.49. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBER. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

