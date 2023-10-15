Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 12,535 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,535 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $62,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,213,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,719,000 after purchasing an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,614,000 after purchasing an additional 598,536 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,365,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,989,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

