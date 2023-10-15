Bray Capital Advisors Sells 8,945 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Bray Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 612.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 159,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FSTA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $47.04.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.