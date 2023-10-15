Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 9,416 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,390,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,836,000 after purchasing an additional 32,509 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

