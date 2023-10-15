Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 1.9% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 243.9% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 197,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 140,149 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Equitable by 5.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Equitable by 382.4% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 63,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,572 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at $1,076,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQH traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,352. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

