Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires 3,097 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $32.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

