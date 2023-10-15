The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after acquiring an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,840. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

