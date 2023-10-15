Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line accounts for about 15.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $93,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $302,241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after purchasing an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after purchasing an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after purchasing an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 248,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.29.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded down $18.99 on Friday, reaching $405.08. 593,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.67. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.38 and a 52-week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 34.58% and a net margin of 21.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

