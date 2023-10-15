Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $18.53 Million Holdings in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 963,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,937 shares during the quarter. RPAR Risk Parity ETF makes up 2.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned about 1.72% of RPAR Risk Parity ETF worth $18,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RPAR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 287,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,092. RPAR Risk Parity ETF has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Get RPAR Risk Parity ETF alerts:

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

Receive News & Ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPAR Risk Parity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.