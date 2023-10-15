Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $50.10. 662,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,017. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.92 and a twelve month high of $53.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

