Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 266,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after buying an additional 16,252 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 308.6% during the second quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 65,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 34,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,241. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.28.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

