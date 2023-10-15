Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.85 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,068.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

