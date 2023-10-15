Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Stock Down 2.3 %

KD stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.26.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.