Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. CarMax makes up 0.8% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 456.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

NYSE KMX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,691. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

