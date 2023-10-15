Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd lowered its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $4,046,792.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,202,315.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

MPWR traded down $17.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $475.75. The company had a trading volume of 356,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,746. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.87 and a 52 week high of $595.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $487.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.84.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

