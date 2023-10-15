CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 247,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.05.

CSX Stock Down 0.1 %

CSX traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.14. 9,054,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,140,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

