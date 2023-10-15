Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 64,151 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,151 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.51% of MercadoLibre worth $306,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.5 %

MELI traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,223.50. 213,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,306.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,263.03. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $754.76 and a 52-week high of $1,451.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.