AM Squared Ltd Sells 19,300 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AM Squared Ltd cut its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. UGI accounts for approximately 1.0% of AM Squared Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UGI by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.31. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $43.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is -22.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UGI. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UGI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

