Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Decreased by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd lowered its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.61.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIS traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $51.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,614,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,370,267. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

