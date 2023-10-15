AM Squared Ltd Buys New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $939,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after purchasing an additional 985,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,215,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.74. 1,650,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

