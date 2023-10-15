AM Squared Ltd Increases Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Central Garden & Pet accounts for about 0.4% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,675,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,416,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,270,000 after buying an additional 54,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 781,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,073,000 after buying an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after buying an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.87, for a total value of $99,722.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,403.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $1,158,935.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,371 shares of company stock worth $2,151,777. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.68. 27,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,549. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $48.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.70%. Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

(Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

