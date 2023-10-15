Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,007,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $146,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $61.53. 7,316,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,151,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.38 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

