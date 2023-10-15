The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Cut by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.14. 5,577,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day moving average is $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $170.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.