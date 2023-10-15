Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

